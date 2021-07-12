Homestay Permits Open to Town Residents

Homestay Home Occupation Permits are now available to Town of Leesburg residents who wish to make their homes short-term rental properties.



In October, the Town Council adopted its homestay rental ordinance. The State Code of Virginia defines a short-term rental as “the provision of a room or space that is suitable or intended for occupancy for dwelling, sleeping, or lodging purposes for a period of fewer than 30 consecutive days, in exchange for a charge for the occupancy.” This allowed use is not the same as a bed and breakfast, commercial inn, dormitory, hotel/motel, or tourist home.



Only resident-owners may operate homestay rental businesses in the Town of Leesburg and must occupy the property as their primary residence for at least 180 days each year. Accessory dwelling units may not be used for homestay rentals. Both a business license and a Homestay Home Occupation Permit is needed from the Town of Leesburg in order to operate the business. The business license and permit must be renewed annually. Other guidelines apply.



To learn more, or to apply for a Homestay Home Occupation Permit, go to leesburgva.gov/homestay, or contact the Zoning Division staff at 703-771-2765 orpermitting@leesburgva.gov.



Those who want to learn more about the topic are invited to tune in for a “Live in Leesburg” discussion on the Town of Leesburg Facebook pageon Friday, July 16, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Viewers will have the opportunity to learn more about the application process and have their questions answered live during a Q & A session. To submit your question in advance, email Assistant Public Information Officer Leah Kosin atlkosin@leesburgva.gov.

