Letter: A. Troche, Leesburg

Editor: What was the democratic process through which it was decided to start changing street names? Was there a poll of all county residents that perhaps I missed? Are we to believe that a public comment period will actually cause the Board of Supervisors to listen? We saw how public comment worked for the School Board.

Is everyone aware of all the taxpayerdollars that will be spent including not just street signs but websites, business letterhead, business marketing material, mapping software, driver’s licenses, utility bills, memberships, etc.Did someone ask the businesses that may have been on a certain road for years and have name recognition? Did someone poll the citizens on each of those roads to see what they’d like to see happen?

I can only think this is yet another “woke” reaction that looks good to the county chair and reinforces her diversity platform.Lucky for the Board of Supervisors, the heat is on the School Board so once again citizens are not paying attention.Chair Randall, stop wasting taxpayer dollars on changing street names and focus on governance for all citizens of Loudoun and not just the “woke” progressives on the Board of Supervisors.

Trying to erase or edit history to make it more palatable to a few will not change history. Stop looking back in time to demonize historical figures and move forward to build on all of the greatthings in the United States and the accomplishments of all.

A. Troche, Leesburg