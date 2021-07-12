Waltonwood Hires Philemon As Independent Living Manager

Waltonwood Ashburn, a luxury, family-owned senior living community, has hired Tracy Philemon as its new independent living manager.

Philemon’s experience working in the senior living industry began in 2010 with her role as business development manager responsible for the operations of eight facilities. Since then, she has served in a variety of management positions that have let her foster a deep understanding for the connections needed to best serve seniors and their loved ones. As the independent living manager, Philemon will act as the customer service lead for independent living residents and is the initial contact for any resident needs.

“In taking on this role, I’m excited for the opportunity to build relationships with our residents and their families,” Philemon stated. “As independent living manager, my aim is to do everything in my power to ensure a positive and high-quality experience for residents. At Waltonwood Ashburn, we strive to provide high-quality care and services to our residents and make a difference in their lives. I look forward to standing alongside my colleagues as we work to achieve this goal together. I’m honored to be part of an organization that prides itself on a family-centered environment and is dedicated to the care of others.”

While Philemon’s primary duties include resident relations and communication, the role will see her act as the backbone of the community, ensuring day-to-day operations are running smoothly and that residents are happy and safe in their homes. She will work closely with all departments in the community, advocate on behalf of the residents, and solve problems that arise.

“Tracy’s experience speaks for itself. Her passion for service can be seen in all that she does, and we could not be more thrilled to have her as a part of the Waltonwood Ashburn family,” stated Randy LeMaster, regional director of operations for Waltonwood. “Her dedication and her willingness to jump in headfirst sets her apart, and she’s done an incredible job getting to know the residents and working with our team. She understands that when it comes to high-quality service, it means more than just providing said service. It involves building a relationship and providing an overall experience that has the potential to truly make a difference in the lives of our residents. We could not ask for anyone better to take on this role and serve our residents.”