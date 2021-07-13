Leesburg Plaza Announces New Businesses, Renovations

One of the Town of Leesburg’s major shopping centers will soon have new life, with the announcement of new businesses joining the fold and a renovation to its grocery store anchor.

Federal Realty, owner of Leesburg Plaza shopping center on East Market Street, announced in a press release that ResQ BBQ and Planet Fitness will be opening by summer’s end.

ResQ BBQ announced its impending arrival in the spring after gaining popularity as both the concessionaire at Evergreen Sportsplex and a roving food truck. ResQ BBQ has a menu that offers smoked brisket, pork, and chicken, and sides like smoked mac and cheese, barbecue potato salad and collard greens. The restaurant also has specialty items like pulled pork eggrolls, and jumbo smoked wings.

“We pride ourselves on great food, caring customer service and convenience,” said owner Chuck Meyer. “We’re looking forward to opening our doors at Leesburg Plaza and having the opportunity to serve the Leesburg community from this new, central location.”

ResQ BBQ will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

And Planet Fitness recently signed a lease for a 17,321 square-foot space near Spanky’s Shenanigans. The new location marks the 20th club in Northern Virginia, and the facility will house over 200 pieces of exercise equipment including cardio machines, rows of 60-inch flat screen TVs and a PF360 which provides cross-training with battle ropes, kettle bells and TRX trainers.

“We are thrilled to be opening our doors to new and familiar faces,” stated Chris Epper, vice president of marketing for Planet Fitness. “One of the best things about Planet Fitness are the members who call our clubs home. There are so many people looking for a judge-free zone to invest in themselves and with us it’s possible. We can’t wait to contribute to the fitness community in Leesburg and begin helping people look and feel their best.”

Other recent changes at Leesburg Plaza include the opening of McCormick Paints in March and the relocation of Hair Cuttery and Lendmark Financial to new locations within the shopping center in May.Giant Foods, the grocery store anchor of the center, is also undergoing a renovation, the press release stated.

For additional information about Leesburg Plaza and its tenants, go toproperties.federalrealty.com.