Davis Drive Ribbon Cutting Rescheduled

Loudoun County will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Davis Drive extension Thursday, July 15 at 3 p.m. The ceremony was originally scheduled for July 1, but was postponed because of weather.

The extension of Davis Drive completes a road network missing link by connecting Old Ox Road and South Sterling Boulevard and providing a north-south alternative to Rt. 28. Previously, drivers between those roadways had to use either Rt. 28 or Shaw Road.

The ribbon cutting will take place beside Davis Drive near Old Ox Road at 22900 Platform Plaza.

The Davis Drive project included building a four-lane, undivided roadway between Old Ox Road and the existing road, which previously ended at Transdulles Plaza. There is sidewalk on the east side of the road and a shared use path on the west.

The developer of Waterside North designed the improvements, provided right-of-way and easements, and funded the construction.

