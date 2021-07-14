Middleburg Council Awards Visit Loudoun Grant

The Town Council last week approved a $5,000 to Visit Loudoun to help sponsor a special program for local businesses during Salamander Resort’s Family Reunion event next month.

The Aug. 19-22 event is organized by chef and author Kwame Onwuachi to put the spotlight on some of the hospitality industry’s top Black and Brown talent and cooking traditions.

The Visit Loudoun grant will support the Power of Diversity program geared toward local businesses. It will includepanelists, discussions, presentations by Visit Loudoun, Virginia Tourism Corporation, Destination DC, and members of Visit Loudoun’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Committee.

The town’s Cultural and Community Events Committee reviewed the grant application and recommended approval.