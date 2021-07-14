Middleburg Council Taps Red Thinking for Social Media Contract

After leading the town through its recent rebranding campaign, Red Thinking LLC has been awarded a new one-year contract to manage the Middleburg’s social media efforts.

The firm was selected from among 19 applicants. The contract is expected to cost $75,000-$85,000 during FY 2022. Overall, the town has $125,000 budgeted for marketing and research.

During the July 8 discussion of the contract award, council members noted the promotional efforts should be targeted—and perhaps not overly successful. “Endless visitors is actually not what we’re seeking,” Mayor Bridge Littleton said. “There’s a balance.”