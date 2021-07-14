Workforce Resource Center Certified One-Stop Center

The Loudoun Workforce Resource Center has been certified as a Virginia Career Works One-Stop Affiliate Center site by the Virginia Board of Workforce Development.

The Board of Workforce Development sets policies and oversees operations of the U.S. Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act at job centers across the state. The One-Stop Affiliate Center certification demonstratesthat the Loudoun Workforce Resource Center delivers high-quality employment services by meeting or exceeding all mandates from theVirginia Board of Workforce Development, and that the center collaborates with other state agencies and local nonprofits to ensure seamless career services.

The Loudoun Workforce Resource Center offers job announcements, résumé preparation assistance, computers and other resources necessary to conduct a job search, along with career development workshops to assist job seekers with basic computer skills, resume writing and interviewing skills, and a variety of work-related topics.

The center also sponsors career fairs, employer panel discussions and Meet the Employer events where businesses conduct on-site interviews with applicants. Employment counselors are available to provide career assessments, employment counseling and information on Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act services.

All services are free.

The Loudoun Workforce Resource Center is located in the Shenandoah Building at 102 Heritage Way NE in Leesburg. For more information, contact the center at 703-777-0150 or go to loudoun.gov/wrc.