Loudoun Offers Virtual Line at Gov’t Center

Loudoun County has launched an online system to allow people who are seeking in-person services from the county’s community development departments to make an appointment or to get in a virtual line from anywhere.

The county has launched the “Qless” system for customers who plan to visit the Departments of Building and Development, Planning and Zoning, and Health, for Environmental Health Services and Vital Records; and the Office of Mapping and Geographic Information.

People seeking in-person services from those departments may make an appointment online or get in the virtual line for the customer service counter by visiting loudoun.gov/getinline, downloading the Qless app, or using the self-service kiosk in the government center lobby. When it is the customer’s turn for service, they receive a text message summoning them to the customer service counter in the lobby.

Using Qless is not necessary for visitors to the Offices of the Treasurer and Commissioner of the Revenue, which are on the first floor. Visitors to the Board of Supervisors, County Administrator, and County Attorney, and to the Departments of Human Resources and Finance and Budget, which are located on the upper floors of the Government Center, should make an appointment before arriving. More departments are expected to be added to the system in the future, according to the county.

More information is at loudoun.gov/planyourvisit.