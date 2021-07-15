New Principal for Sully Elementary School

Sully Elementary School has welcomed John Tuck as its new principal.

He had previously served as the assistant principal and teacher at Rolling Ridge Elementary School. Tuck has worked in education for 14 years, also serving in Cumberland County and Saxe, VA. He won Loudoun County Teacher of the Year honors in 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Science in liberal studies from Bridgewater College and a Master of Science in education administration from Shenandoah University.

He succeeds Colleen O’Neill, who is the new principal at Sterling Middle School.