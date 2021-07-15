Round Hill Leaders Eye Farmers Market

Round Hill leaders are working to establish a farmers market at Niels Poulsen Park.

The town has issued a Request for Proposals seeking candidates to operate, manage and market the operation. The town will accept proposals to get a market up and running this season and/or for the 2022 market year, with contract extensions possible beyond that. The deadline for submissions is 3 p.m. July 23.

Inquiries should be directed to Town Planner Danni Albright at P.O. Box 36, Round Hill, VA, 20142, or todalbright@roundhillva.org.