Trucking Company Complaints Refuted

The president of the Florida trucking company who last week complained that a data center generator transport faced unreasonably high fees and fines after it was twice inspected and put out of service by Loudoun authorities isn’t finding much sympathy locally.

Representatives of the Sheriff’s Office and the towing company called to remove the tractor trailer after it became stuck on a Rt. 9 roundabout saythe operator flouted oversize transport rules and posed a danger on the highway.

The saga began June 25 when the tractor-trailer, hauling a massive generator from Wisconsin to an Ashburn data center, failed to navigate a roundabout at the western edge of Hillsboro, became stuck on the newly completed stone wall. A crew from Roadrunner Wrecker Service, one of the few companies in the region qualified to handle a load of that size, was called to clear the road and to move the rig to its Purcellville shop.Sheriff’s Office inspectors cited the rig for inadequate brakes and permit violations.The roundabout sustained damages estimated at $40,000.

KCE Solutions President Rick Diggs complained about the high fees charged for the towing and storage of the rig on top of the costly fines imposed by the truck inspectors. The company called a mobile repair company to make the required connections and departed the Purcellville industrial park July 6 to complete its journey.

However, the truck was stopped again by the Sheriff’s Office just a few miles later outside of Leesburg, where it was again inspected and put out of service. Diggs alleged the inspectors had planned the second intercept, a claim the Sheriff’s Office denies.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michele Bowman said patrol deputies initially responded to the area of Rt. 7 and White Gate Place after a 6:41 a.m. 911 call in which caller stated a “tractor trailer was creating sparks and now the back is on fire.” The deputy making the stop then made the request for the agency’s Motor Carrier Safety Units to assist.They responded to the scene from Rt. 50 in the Aldie area.

As a result of the second inspection, the rig was again cited for overweight and hauling permit violations because the front escort vehicle did not have a height pole and the rear escort vehicle did not meet required standards, and the permit was issued to a different company. Two safety violations also were found, putting the tractor-trailer out of service. Diggs had the rig moved by another towing service.

While the trucking company faces fees and fines surpassing $100,000, the Sheriff’s Office and the towing company say the assessments are well in line with the industry.

David Butcher, the president of Roadrunner, said his crew receives sophisticated training to handle such specialized emergency recovery operations. The towing fee was based on the140,000-pound weight of the transport, the million-dollar value of the freight and risk of the job, which included backing up the rig on Rt. 9 for more than a mile.Butcher said he offered to waive the storage fees if his mechanics were used to make the repairs, a cost of about $2,000. Diggs said last week he paid $3,000 to the mobile repair company.

Diggs did not return a call this week and as of July 13 it was not clear whether the generator had reached its destination where rented cranes have been waiting to offload it. As a result of the delays, Diggs said his company lost the contract to make additional deliveries to the project.