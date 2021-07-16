Brambleton’s Yerramsetty Headed to Junior National Young Leaders Conference

This summer, Brambleton Middle School’s Shalika Yerramsetty will join other outstanding middle school students from across the country at the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, DC, according to her family.

She was nominated to attend the national conference by her 7th grade. On top of her participation in Model United Nations and Step Up Loudoun, Shalika plays tennis and swims with a local team, and led a group of her friends in raising money to help her 5th grade teacher set up a mobile school for underprivileged children in Ghana, the teacher’s country of birth.

Shalika hopes to be a human rights attorney, and said she is looking forward to the hands-on leadership experience the conference can offer.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Shalika Yerramsetty to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country,” stated Amanda Freitag Thomas, Senior Vice President for Envision, the company that puts on the conference. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs.”