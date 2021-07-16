Early Intervention Services Return to Homes

The Loudoun County Infant and Toddler Connection Program will resume in-person services beginning on Aug. 2 after over a year of providing virtual services, the program announced.

The program, which provides early intervention services for newborns to 3-year-olds, moved to teletherapy last year during the pandemic. Eligible children can receive early intervention occupational therapy, speech therapy, and physical therapy, through the county.

Johanna Van Doren-Jackson, the program’s county manager, said that teletherapy will still be available.