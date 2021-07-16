First Look at Fight for Schools’ Finances

Fight for Schools, the conservative PAC spearheading the recall of School Board members, reported raising over $134,000 from April to June in its first-ever financial disclosure filing.

Fight for Schools was started by Loudoun parents in opposition to the School Board’s racial equity work and has pushed allegations of Critical Race Theory being taught in schools.

The total funds raised were $134,259 through 1,545 individual donations, and the reported cash on hand is $106,763. The filings don’t reveal payments to employees. Executive Director Ian Prior, a former Trump DOJ spokesperson, said that the PAC is run entirely by volunteers, and was started by a group of parents gathered in a backyard.Many PACs pay employees and make outstanding payments after financial filing deadlines to show more cash on hand. Next quarter’s filings will be far more indicative of the groups’ spending, structure, and fund-raising muscle.

“I think was we are most proud of is the fact that we received 1,545 individual donations, that is just another indicator that our message is resonating,” Prior said.

While the PAC has a hyper-local focus on Loudoun schools, out-of-town donations total $17,460, coming in from across the country, from Fairfax County to California.

The PAC quickly became a fixture in the Loudoun County political sphere since it began on April 6,holding press conferences and rallies about CRT.Prior regularly appears on Fox News alleging that the School Board is politicizing schools with its equity work. Prior also spoke at an event in Loudoun County where Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin introduced his education plan for the state.

Records show the PAC has used $27,495 in expenditures so far, including $500 payments to both Loudoun County Republican Women’s Club and the PAC Stand Up Virginia.

The largest donation was a $10,000 contribution from Sharon Virts Mozer of Leesburg.