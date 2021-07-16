Polo in the Park Returns to Morven Park on Saturday

The “Best Party in Loudoun” returns Saturday, July 17 with the season opener of Polo in the Park at Morven Park.

The family-friendly arena polo matches will be held every Saturday night through August 21. Car passes are available atPoloInThePark.orgfor $40 and must be purchased in advance online.

Each night of the season will feature two matches, with the first starting at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring in their own food and beverages and may also purchase a dessert from one of the on-site vendors. This weekend’s sweet treats will be provided by 1,000 Shakes.

This season ofPolo in the Parkwill be bigger and better than ever thanks to returning sponsorsAMJ Financial,Climatic Heating & Cooling,Lauten Design & Construction, andSalesforce.com. Each night of the season will showcase the skills of polo players from around the world, including internationally renowned players Juan Salinas-Bentley and Doug Barnes ofDestination Polo.

Follow Morven Park on Facebook for updates and announcements of weekly vendors. For fullPolo in the Parkseason details, and to purchase car, tailgate, or season passes, go toPoloInThePark.org.