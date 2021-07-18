5 New Delta Variant Cases Reported in Loudoun

According to a tally by the Virginia Department of Health, five new cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant were recorded in Loudoun County during the past week. That brings the total number to eight.

Across the U.S., the more contagious Delta variant—along with lower-than-expected vaccinations rates—is being cited as the cause of increases in infections and hospitalizations.

In Loudoun County, too, those numbers are beginning to climb. Last week, the average number of new cases moved above 10 for the first time since May. The test positivity rate also is increasing, although it remains below 2%. Both measurements are far below levels experienced before vaccinations became widely available.

Two more cases of the Alpha variant, which emerged in the United Kingdom last summer, also were reported in Loudoun last week, for a total of 103 cases. That variant has been found to be 50% more transmissible than earlier strains of the virus.

Since the outset of the pandemic, 28,207 cases have been reported in Loudoun, with 1,094 requiring hospitalization. In total, 283 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.