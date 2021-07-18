Street Closures, Water Interruptions Planned in Round Hill

As work resumes on the Franklin Park Trail project in Round Hill, residents will see traffic detours and water service interruptions over the next few weeks.

Starting Monday, East Loudoun Street between Evening Star Drive and Main Street will be closed on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. The closures are planned to continue through July 30. Traffic will be detoured via Evening Star Drive, Greenwood Drive and Main Street during the closures.

Also, on Tuesday and again on Monday, July 26, water service is planned to be turned off to approximately 25 homes and four businesses in the Loudoun Street, Main Street, New Cut Road and Bridge Street areas. The affected residents and business owners have been notified.

Crews are working to complete the underground work on water and sewer lines and stormwater facilities for both the Franklin Park Trail and the Main Street Enhancement Project. By September, the work is expected to shift to construction of curb and gutter. Both projects are scheduled to wrap up by February.