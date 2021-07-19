LCPS: Elementary Students Required to Wear Masks in Class This Fall

In an email sent to some staff today, Loudoun County Public Schools said that students, staff and visitors for grades kindergarten through sixth grade will be required to wear masks during the school day.

The news comes the same day that the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended the precaution for elementary schools. The CDC already suggested two weeks ago that vaccinated staff and students should not be required to wear masks.

Since elementary-aged students are not yet eligible for a COVID vaccine, the group is at higher risk of spreading the virus than older students are.

Parents have not yet received such an email from the district, and no formal announcement about mask-wearing has been made.

In Scott Ziegler’s superintendent report from the June 22 School Board meeting, he outlines “mask use” as a mitigation practice that will be continued into the 2021-2022 school year.

There has been no mention from the district yet about mask requirements for older grades.

Loudoun Now is awaiting comment from the school district.