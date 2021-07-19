LEF Names New Director of Development

The Loudoun Education Foundation named Kari Murphy the Director of Development. Murphy spent the past ten years volunteering for Loudoun Habitat for Humanity. Murphy will oversee fundraising for LEF, which has a mission of investing in “critical and innovative programs to foster the academic success and well-being of students and teachers. The foundation currently is chipping away at a five-year fundraising effort to raise $15 million by the summer of 2022.

“With her background in the nonprofit sector, as well as the relationships she’s built within the Loudoun Community, we know she will help us expand LEF’s efforts to support students and teachers,” said Scott Miller, president of LEF’s Board of Trustees.