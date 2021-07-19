Punkin Lee Named 2021 Loudoun Laurels Honoree

The Loudoun Laurels Foundation has selected Dorothy “Punkin” Lee as its 2021 laureate, a recognition of her decades of community service.

Lee founded Journeymen Saddlers in Middleburg and has operated the business for 45 years. She is president of the Middleburg Business & Professional Association, chairwoman of the Middleburg Streetscape Committee and the Middleburg Beautification and Preservation Committee, and serves on the Middleburg Historic District Committee, Middleburg Arts Council, Upperville Horse Show, and the Middleburg Film Festival committees. She also is a board member of the National Sporting Library and the Middleburg Fall Races, a founding member of Christmas in Middleburg and coordinator of the Middleburg Arbor Day Celebration. Lee volunteers at Great Meadows events and is a member of The Hill School Alumni Association.

In 2012, Lee received Visit Loudoun’s Judy Patterson Award. According to Visit Loudoun, the award was given to her because of the Middleburg native’s love for the town and her desire and dedication to preserving it and sharing it with others.

“Punkin understands the importance of tourism, and because of that, she works tirelessly, chairing and serving on more committees than our judges could count, volunteering for and ensuring the success of the town’s many events, educating the town’s businesses and residents, and working to ensure that the town remains a beautiful and friendly destination,” Visit Loudoun spokeswoman Jackie Brown-Saunders said. “Much like Judy, the respect Punkin has earned over the years enables her to effectively overcome obstacles and foster a community of involvement and collaboration.”

Former Middleburg Mayor Betsy Davis, recipient of the 2017 Laureate award, said of Lee, “She has a ‘ripple’ effect on each and every one of us … her energy and determination are contagious.She is always the first in line to offer a hand and to help make things work smoothly. She is a great example to the Loudoun Laurels scholarship recipients. Punkin shows what hard work and dedication can and will accomplish.”



The Loudoun Laurels Foundation is committed to honoring exceptional community service for the benefit of Loudoun County citizens and to developing future civic leaders through scholarships and mentorships. Each year, the foundation honors Loudoun County citizens whose commitment to the community through leadership, community service and philanthropy have helped make Loudoun County a great place in which to live and work. In addition to honoring exceptional community service, the foundation is committed to developing future civic leaders through scholarships and mentorships. Each year, the Loudoun Laurels award one or more $40,000 scholarships to LCPS students who are first generation college attendees.

Lee and 2020 Laureate Chuck Kuhn, along with the 2020 and 2021 Loudoun Laurels Scholars, will be honored at the 2021 Gala to be held on Friday, Sept. 24 at Lansdowne Resort.

The Foundation’s Laureates include Childs F. Burden, G. Kimball Hart, Eugene M. Scheel, Karen Hatcher Russell, Paul Ziluca, Joe T. May, Lang and Judy Washburn, James P. Roberts, Robert E. Sevila, Stanley Caulkins, Fred Drummond, Edgar B. Hatrick, Su Webb, Joe Boling, Dr. John H Cook III, Cate Magennis Wyatt, J. Hamilton Lambert, Margaret Morton, Thomas D. Horne, Betsy Davis, Bill Harrison, Fred and Karen Schaufeld, Al Van Huyck, Kristina Bouweiri and Di Cook.

For more information, go to loudounlaurels.org, and to receive an invitation to the gala, send your address and telephone number toinfo@loudounlaurels.org.