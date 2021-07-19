Raytheon Renews Loudoun Campus Lease

Raytheon Technologies will renew its 521,000-square-foot, three-building lease at Pacific Park. The site of the former AOL headquarters has been leased by Raytheon since 2010 for its Intelligence and Space campus.

“Raytheon Technologies is one of the world’s largest defense and aerospace companies and one of Loudoun’s largest employers, so completing this deal was a major priority for our economic development team,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said in a statement. “We are thankful for their continued investment and appreciate their confidence in Loudoun as great office location for their mission and their talented workforce.”

“This is a signature win for Loudoun County and extends a relationship that has been very positive for all sides. Since its arrival in 2010, Raytheon Technologies has consolidated its cybersecurity and IT operations in Dulles, leveraging the region’s top tech talent, Washington’s top decision-makers, and Loudoun’s top-notch business climate,” Department of Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer said. “Along the way, Raytheon Technologies has been an engaged member of the community, partnering with Loudoun County Public Schools on STEM education initiatives and earning consistent accolades as a great place to work.”

In addition to Raytheon’s three existing buildings, plans are under consideration to continue enhancements to the campus, according to the announcement.

In its 2020 merger with UTC, Raytheon acquired Collins Aerospace, which operated more than 210,000 square feet of simulation and training space in Loudoun County.