State Offers Grants for New Hire Bonuses

The Northern Virginia Return to Earn Grant Program has been launched with funding through Gov. Ralph Northam’s office. The program matches payments from eligible Northern Virginia small businesses to provide new hires with up to $1,000 to support their transition back into the workforce.

The Return to Earn Grant Program will serve businesses with fewer than 100 employees that may not have the resources to provide this financial support.

This initiative will match up to $500 that a qualifying small business in the region pays directly to a new employee hired after May 31. Funds will only be reimbursed to businesses for new hires in positions that pay at least $15 per hour (tips included) and that qualify as W-2 employment, either full- or part-time.

To help address workforce shortages in childcare, qualifying childcare businesses may qualify for up to $500 per new hire without the match requirement.

Details of the program can be viewed at vcwnorthern.com/employers/return-to-earn.