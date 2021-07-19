Water Main Installation Spells Cornwall St. Closure

A portion of Cornwall Street will close to traffic this week.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, Cornwall Street between Liberty Street NW and Memorial Drive NW will be closed to through traffic to allow for the installation of a new water main. Local residential traffic will still be allowed access.

The town’s contractor, A & M Concrete Corp., will be on site between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding town observed holidays. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 30. An additional closure will be required at a later date to allow water service connections to be switched to the new water main once it is placed in service.

This work is part of an ongoing program to ensure system reliability by replacing aging infrastructure. The entire project is expected to continue through mid-February 2022. For questions, contact the Department of Utilities at 703-771-2750.