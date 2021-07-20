2 Injured, 1 Jailed After Roadway Altercation

A 51-year-old Chantilly man got both a trip to the hospital and a stay at the county jail following a traffic altercation that came to blows outside a Round Hill home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reportaround 3 p.m. Sunday. Deputies were called to a Woodgrove Road residence wheretwo men were fighting, and one of them was armed.

The victim reported he was driving in the area of East Loudoun Street and Rt. 7 when he was involved in a traffic altercation with another driver. The driver followed the victim, who had two children in the car. The confrontation continued at the Woodgrove Road location where a family member came to assist. The suspect and the victim became involved in a physical altercation. A passersby stopped and helped restrain the suspect.

Both the victim and the suspect were treated at local hospitals for their injuries. The firearm was recovered at the scene.

The suspect, Rostslav Kamenetsky, was charged with malicious wounding, five counts of brandishing a firearm, simple assault, and aggressive driving. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.