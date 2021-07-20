3 Loudoun Projects on List for Federal Funding

Three Loudoun construction projects could get a boost of federal dollars as part of the proposed Community Project Funding program included in fiscal year 2022 appropriation packages in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) announced their selection Monday as part of $12.9 million targeted for 10 projects around the district.

In Loudoun, the proposal would provide:

• $935,000 for the Lawson Road Pedestrian Crossing of Tuscarora Creek in Leesburg to provide bicycle and pedestrian access to the W&OD Trail from nearby communities and to stabilize the stream bank reduce erosion.

• $2 million for the Middleburg’s new Town Hall and Police Department Facility. The town hopes to begin construction of the $6.5 million project early next year. The county government also has allocated $500,000 to the project.

• $2 million for Waxpool Road/Loudoun County Parkway Intersection Improvements, intended to address a major traffic choke point by providing triple left turn lanes from westbound Waxpool Road onto southbound Loudoun County Parkway, and a free flow right turn lane with an acceleration lane from northbound Loudoun County Parkway onto eastbound Waxpool Road.

The appropriations packages next go before the full House of Representatives for a vote, before being sent to the Senate.

“This targeted federal funding will help to restore and rebuild our physical infrastructure, improve critical community services, and invest in new educational and job opportunities,”Wexton said in announcing the action.“I am proud to be a member of the House Appropriations Committee and to have secured these critical dollars for projects to meet the needs of families and communities across Virginia’s 10th District. These projects have widespread support in their localities and are longstanding priorities which will be made possible thanks to this new federal funding.”

Projects to be funded through the Community Project Funding program are restricted to a limited number of federal funding streams, and only state and local governments and eligible nonprofit entities are permitted to receive funding.