Email to Staff a Mistake; Loudoun’s Student Mask Policy Up in the Air for Fall Semester

It is still unclear whether Loudoun public school students will be required to wear masks in class this fall, despite an email from the district sent to some staff members Monday stating that masks would be required in grades Kindergarten through 6.

A spokesman for the school division said Tuesday the email that went out to substitute teachers was wrong, and that the district is awaiting updating guidelines from the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health.

“We will inform students, parents and staff when we receive definitive guidance,” Public Information Officer Wayde Byard said.

The CDC had previously advised that fully vaccinated students, teachers and staff should not be required to wear masks during class. The rise of COVID cases caused by the Delta variant in recent weeks has renewed anxieties about public safety and mitigation efforts.

This American Academy of Pediatrics recommended that unvaccinated students should take the extra precaution. That would apply to all elementary-aged students, as COVID vaccines are currently only available to children 12 years old and older.

Last school year, all staff members and students were required to wear masks while on campus.

As of July 18, only 53.6 percent of eligible Loudouners were fully vaccinated, the same rate seen across the state of Virginia, according to the health department.