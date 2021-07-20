LCSO Patrols Cite 11 for Intoxication

Loudoun deputies on patrol at a Sterling shopping center made a slew of public intoxication arrests last weekend.

Loudoun deputies were called to the Rio Cantina restaurant in the Towncenter Plaza on Friday night for a report of a fight. At that time, a man was charged with public intoxication and obstructing justice.

Deputies then conducted patrols in the area throughout the night and early morning, arresting seven men and three women in the Towncenter Plaza parking lot for public intoxication. All were transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.