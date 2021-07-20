Letter: Bill Drennan, South Riding

Editor: Self-described “empathy activist” and columnist Chris Croll grossly mischaracterizes the battle between Loudoun County parents/taxpayers and their employees on the Loudoun County School Board [“A Busy Loudouner’s Education on … Loudoun Education” Loudoun Now, July 16, 2021].

She writes that the campaign to recall members of the Board has “nothing to do with education, your kids, or our schools” and that the “School Board recall effort is not about holding elected officials accountable.”

She couldn’t be more wrong.

•Holding unresponsive, authoritarian, “woke” School Board members accountable is precisely what the recall effort is about. Ms. Croll attempts to change the subject, claiming that the recall campaign is actually a partisan plot to drive housing prices down so that credulous homeowners will vote for change.

•She further claims—without offering any evidence—that the recall effort is “led by political operatives paid by well-funded political action committees.” The facts – published inLoudoun Nowthe same day as her column—demonstrate nothing of the kind [“First Look at Fight for Schools’ Finances”].

•Ms. Croll alleges that recall petitions are just a means to collect signers’ “name, address, email address and other contact information [phone numbers]” in order to build a voter database. This, too, is false, as a quick glance at a recall petition would show. Only those who wish to volunteer are asked for phone numbers and email addresses so they can be contacted.

•She champions “equity,” and would have parents believe that equity is synonymous withequality.“Equity, as it relates to public education,” she writes, “is about giving all students opportunities to be successful in their academic careers.” No, equity, as it relates to public education, is about artificially manufacturing equal outcomes, not fostering equal opportunity.

•Ms. Croll mischaracterizes the recall drive as a political operation masquerading as a grassroots movement. The truth is that parents of all political persuasions and backgrounds have risen up to stop the hijacking of their kids’ education by Leftist ideologues. Fight for Schools, the local group organized by Loudoun County parents to fight back against a School Board gone rogue, has neither endorsed nor donated to any political candidate. Furthermore, its Board of Directors is made up of Republicans, Independents and Democrats.

Ms. Croll is in a state of denial about what’s actually happening in Loudoun County. She is, of course, free to believe whatever she wants, and to inculcate those beliefs in her children. But neither she—nor anyone else—has the right to press their personal political beliefs on other children without their parents’ express consent.

The issue is quite simple. Parents entrusted the School Board with our children’s education. They violated that trust by pushing leftist indoctrination at the expense of education. They got caught. The remedy is to remove them.

My advice to busy Loudouners? Join the fight. Take back your schools. Our children’s future depends on it.

Bill Drennan, South Riding