Lanham Reappointed to Planning Commission

After an 18-month hiatus, Rick Lanham is back on the Leesburg Planning Commission.

Lanham was appointed by the Town Council last week as Councilwoman Kari Nacy’s nominee. He takes over for David Miles, who resigned from his post after himself rejoining the commission in January. He is taking a job out of state.

Lanham is employed by Prince William County as supervisor of its Land Development Project Management team. He previously served on the Planning Commission from 2017 to 2020, and during that time served stints as the commission’s vice chairman and parliamentarian.

Lanham’s term on the commission runs through Dec. 31, 2024.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com