Leesburg Native Publishes Debut Novel

Leesburg native Joseph Lewkovich has published his debut novel, Gymboree.

Lewkovich grew up in Leesburg, and came back to town after moving around the country. His new novel follows a small business executive, a young woman just out of college working, and a home-grown hacker as a financial cybercrime shakes up and intertwines their lives.

Lewkovich described it as a contemporary, character-driven story built on a blend of his worldview, his own experience from moving around the country in his 20s working in technology, and having a finger on the pulse of hidden aspects of internet culture.

On Friday, he signed copies of his book at Birch Tree Bookstore in Leesburg. Gymboree can be purchased at Birch Tree Bookstore at 103 Loudoun St., Leesburg, Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or on Amazon at amazon.com/dp/B097XBP9MH.