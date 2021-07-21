Leesburg Salon Hosts Day of Pampering for Sweepstakes Winners

For Jennifer Green and Christina Spencer, 2020 was an exceedingly difficult year, with and without COVID-19.

Green,a supervisor for Child Protective Services for the City of Richmond, continued to work throughout the pandemic, while losing family members to COVID-19, cancer and suicide.She dealt with anxiety and depression while soldiering on.

Spencer, an Alexandria resident, dealt with the heartbreaking loss of her 1-year-old son, whohad spent his entire life hospitalized.

But Wednesday was all about looking forward, as Green and Spencer arrived at the Hair Cuttery in the Leesburg Plaza shopping center as guests of honor of the Hair Cuttery Family of Brands and the winners of the Leesburg store’s sponsored contest sweepstakes.

The two were treated to a day of pampering, from cuts and color to makeup and new outfits.

Green said it was a rare opportunity to do something for herself, as her day job is all about helping and advocating for others.

“I’m stepping outside my bubble,” she said from her salon chair. “It feels awesome.”

Jennifer Green

Spencer called the day “just another step in the right direction.” Her transformation, which included a 116-pound weight loss journey that began last year, “is about realizing who I was as a person before I was a mom.” The mother of three, who will turn 40 in January, said now that she is done having kids she is focusing on “how to be the person I want to be.”

Both of the lucky ladies said they were shocked to find out they had won.

“I never win anything,” Green said with a laugh.

The two were treated to a day of shopping at their local stores ahead of their pampering, with clothing, shoes and accessories from H&M, Macys and Dillard’s.Green said she didn’t have any plans lined up to debut her new look Wednesday evening, “but that may change.”

HairCutteryChief Marketing Officer Lilly Liu Minkove said the Leesburg salon was chosen as the location for the day of pampering because it is an example of the company’s newest salon concept, and also one of its newest stores. The Leesburg salon opened in its at 55 Catoctin Circle in May, after relocating within the Leesburg Plaza shopping center.

It’s also a new beginning of sorts for Hair Cuttery itself, after emerging from a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020. The salon chain was purchased last summer by HC Salon Holdings and was re-established as the Hair Cuttery Family of Brands, with a new focus onmodernized technology, expanded marketing reach, and innovative initiatives, according to a company release.