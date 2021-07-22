Bendza Named Telos EVP, CFO

TelosCorporation has appointed Mark Bendza as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Bendza previously served as vice president in charge of investor relations at Honeywell International Inc. He has more than 20 years of experience with global companies in investor relations, business development, financial planning, analysis, financial strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets. He has a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

“Mark brings a broad range of skills that will be important to us as a public company,” CEO and Chairman John B. Wood said. “I know his dedication to shareholders, customers, and internal stakeholders, as well as to achieving our growth objectives, will be critical to our future success.”

Bendza succeeds Michele Nakazawa, who served as Telos CFO for over 17 years. Nakazawa, who will be preparing to retire, will stay on with the company on the senior executive team reporting to the CEO and working on special projects and to ensure an orderly transition.