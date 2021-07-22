Virtual Public Meeting Set on Shellhorn Plans

Loudoun County will host an online meeting to gather input on the proposed extension of Shellhorn Road to connect with Sterling Boulevard.

The meeting will be held Monday, July 26 from 6 -7 p.m.

The project will extend Shellhorn Road from the northern boundary of the Dulles Airport property east to connect with Sterling Boulevard. It will also realign a portion of Lockridge Road and extend Randolph Drive to link with Old Ox Road. When completed, Shellhorn Road will be a continuous route from Waxpool Road to Rt. 28 at the present-day Sterling Boulevard interchange.

Login information and meeting materials are online at loudoun.gov/shellhornextended and loudoun.gov/remoteparticipation. Members of the public must sign up in advance by noon Friday, July 23 to ask questions during the event. Online participants may also send questions to the project team during the meeting as chat messages, which will be answered as time allows.