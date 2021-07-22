We Are Leesburg Diversity Video Debuts

The Leesburg Diversity Commission and Commission on Public Art have released the “We Are Leesburg” video, a project delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compiled from submitted video clips and videos recorded at April’s Flower & Garden Festival, the video seeks to capture and celebrate the diversity of the town’s residents.

“We wanted to show Leesburg’s diversity, not just in terms of race and ethnicity, but also age, language spoken, and ability,” stated Linda McCray, chair of the Diversity Commission. “Our message with this video is that everyone is welcome here and is part of our community.”

Videographer José Villatoro of V. Visuals LLC donated his time to record and edit the video.

The video is available on the town’sYouTube channel.