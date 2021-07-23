County Announces Animal Services Grand Opening Events

Loudoun County Animal Services’ new facility near Leesburg will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and two days of grand opening events July 30 through Aug. 1.

The new, 21,450-square-foot facility replaces the existing shelter in Waterford. The new facility will serve as the operational headquarters of Loudoun Animal Services and will be the first public shelter in the U.S. to meet 100% of the Association of Shelter Veterinarians Animal Shelter Guidelines, the gold standard for animal sheltering.

The county will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 30 at 11 a.m. at the new facility just outside Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, at 42225 Adoption Drive. Public tours will be offered from 1 to 5 p.m.

The shelter will open for regular business hours July 31 and Aug. 1, with adoption hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. And over that weekend, the facility will also host a series of free grand opening events. Some events require preregistration. For more information and to preregister, go to loudoun.gov/animalsgrandopening.

Currently the facility cannot be accessed via Kincaid Boulevard from Battlefield Parkway because the road is not yet open to through traffic north of Adoption Drive. Use caution when navigating by GPS.

To learn more about Loudoun County Animal Services, including which pets are available for adoption, go to loudoun.gov/animals.