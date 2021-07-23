Crash Slowing Traffic on Rt. 7 Near Bluemont

A crash involving a dump truck has sent several people to the hospital and has closed one lane of Rt. 7 westbound traffic in the Bluemont area.

According to Kraig Troxell, public information officer for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, a dump truck carrying paving equipment was traveling down Blue Ridge Mountain Road and struck an eastbound SUV as it entered the intersection with Rt. 7. Following the impact, the vehicles ended up in the westbound lanes of Rt. 7 and Ravens Rock Road.

While initially both lanes of Rt. 7 westbound traffic were closed, one lane has now reopened, Troxell said. Eastbound lanes remain open.

The SUV was occupied only by the driver, and the dump truck had three occupants. There are a number of serious injuries associated with the crash, but none are believed to be life threatening, Troxell said. Patients are being transported to Winchester Medical Center.

The Virginia State Police and Clarke County Sheriff’s Office are currently assisting the sheriff’s office with the crash investigation.