Leesburg Police Investigating Malicious Wounding

The Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Section is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred Thursday evening.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Thursday, July 22, Leesburg Police dispatchers were called in reference to a stabbing in the 200 block of Meadows Lane, NE. Police responded and found a 16-year old male victim suffering from a cut wound to his upper body. The victim was transported to Reston Hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

During the course of the investigation, 18-year old DeAngelo Bland was identified as the suspect.Bland was taken into custody a short time later, and charged with Malicious Wounding, a Class 3 Felony. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the circumstances of the altercation, and witnesses are still being interviewed. Detectives believe this incident to be isolated, as the parties are known to one another, and there is no threat to the general public. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Graham at 703-771-4500 or atjgraham@leesburgva.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.