Bayliss, Sullivan to Lead IT, Corrections

John Bayliss has been selected as the new director of the Department of Information Technology, County Administrator Tim Hemstreet announced. His appointment is effective Sept. 2.

And Terry R. “Chip” Sullivan has been selected as the new director of the Department of Community Corrections, effective Aug. 5.

Bayliss brings more than 20 years of professional experience in administering and managing enterprise-level information systems for local governments. He has served in several technology roles in Arlington County, most recently as chief technology officer since 2018. His previous experience also includes serving as director of information technology operations and cloud migration for the United States Postal Service Office of the Inspector General, and various information technology positions with Fairfax County Public Schools and Bedford County.

Sullivan has more than two decades of experience in criminal justice, having begun his public service career as a counselor with the Virginia Department of Corrections in 1999. He currently serves as deputy chief Probation and Parole officer in the Fairfax County district and has served in similar positions in the Culpeper and Fredericksburg districts.

He is a certified substance abuse counselor and has conducted district-wide trainings on evidence-based decision making.