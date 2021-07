Loudoun Sheriff’s Office investigators say the dump truck involved in a Friday morning crash at the county’s western boundary on Rt. 7 had faulty brakes.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. July 23 at the Ravens Rocks intersection. The dump truck struck a passenger vehicle, sending four occupants to area hospitals for treatment of injuries described as serious.

The driver of the dump truck was cited for reckless driving – improper brakes.