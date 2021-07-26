Loudoun Deputy on Leave After DWI Crash with Medical Transport

A Loudoun County deputy is on paid leave after being charged by the Leesburg Police Department with driving while intoxicated following a crash with an ambulance.

Investigators say Ishmael Haimerl, 26, of Lovettsville, was involved in a July 17 crash. He was driving his private vehicle when he struck a medical transport ambulance and then hit a building. The two staff members and patient in the ambulance were not injured, according to the report.

Haimerl was transported to the hospital, where he was interviewed by Leesburg officers who determined he was impaired and filed the first-offense DWI charge.

Haimerl, who has been released on bail, is scheduled to appear in Loudoun County District Court for trial Sept. 27. As of last week, Haimerl was on paid leave pending an internal investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

It was unclear what impact the arrest will have on the deputy’s pending cases. Last week, a DUI charge he filed against a Bluemont man was dismissed by a District Court judge after the prosecutors declined to allow the suspended deputy to testify and the defendant’s attorney objected to a continuance of the case following a previous delay at the commonwealth’s request.