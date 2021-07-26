Loudoun Health Officials Issue Alert Over Rising COVID-19 Cases

With the number of new cases of COVID-19 increasing significantly in Loudoun County, the Health Department is making a renewed push for vaccinations.

According to a statement issued Monday, the rise in cases and the testing positivity rate are directly attributable to the spread of the more contagious coronavirus Delta variant in unvaccinated individuals. That follows trends being seen throughout the commonwealth and the country.

“The number of cases is clearly headed in the wrong direction,” Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend stated. “While we have made great progress in vaccinating our residents, the only way we will bring the pandemic to an end is for everyone who is eligible for the vaccine to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Loudoun County now is averaging about 30 cases per day, up from about four cases per day in June. At the same time, Loudoun’s percent positivity rate has increased from less than 1% to over 3% over the past few weeks. The vast majority of newly infected people are unvaccinated and include individuals in all age groups, according to the statement.

Health officials warned that among Loudoun residents who are vaccinated, the most likely risk factor for COVID-19 infection is another infected member of their household who is unvaccinated.

“The facts are the vaccine prevents infection and reduces symptoms of illness should a vaccinated person contract the virus, including against the Delta variant,” Goodfriend stated. “The vaccine is the most effective tool we have in fighting this disease and finally helping our community get back to normal and our children back to school.”

The Health Department strongly recommends that everyone age 12 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. The vaccine is free for everyone and widely available from many vaccine providers throughout Loudoun County. Go toloudoun.gov/covid19vaccineto find vaccination locations.

Those who are notfully vaccinated should continue wearing a mask in public settings and continue social distancing to protect themselves and others in the community. Anyone feeling sick should stay home and get tested for COVID-19 if they exhibitsymptomsor may have come in contact with a person who has COVID-19.

Anyone with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine may call 703-737-8300 or send an email tohealth@loudoun.gov.