Lovettsville Revolutionary War Veterans Honored at Graveside Ceremony [Photo Gallery/Video]

The gravesites of five Lovettsville-area Revolutionary War veterans received “patriot” markers during a special ceremony Saturday afternoon.

The men are buried at one of Loudoun’s oldest church cemeteries at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, which wasfounded in 1765 in what was then called the “German Settlement.”

The program was organized by Virginia and Maryland chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution and led by David Cook of the Fairfax Resolves.

The markers were placed at the graves of John Axline, John Stautzenberger, Peter Wirtz (Virts), Adam Householder and Conrad Roller. All had moved into northern Loudoun after they or their ancestors immigrated to the colonies from Europe, arriving at the port in Philadelphia.

The program was the first of a number of events planned to eventually honor as many as 15 or more men who rendered military or other service in support of the American Revolution and who are buried at the cemetery.In addition to biographical presentations of the five veterans, the program included remarks from representatives of several area SAR chapters, a welcome from Mayor Nate Fontaine, the display of more than two dozen memorial wreaths, the singing of “God Bless America” and a musket salute.

The color guard assembled for the July 24 Sons of the American Revolution grave marking ceremony at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church near Lovettsville. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

More than two dozen memorial wreaths were presented during the July 24 Sons of the American Revolution grave marking ceremony at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church near Lovettsville. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

The musket squad prepares to fire a salute during the July 24, grave-marking ceremony at teh New Jerusalem Lutheran Church cemetery near Lovettsville. [Norman K. Styer]



The gravesite of John Axiline at the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church cemetery near Lovettsville. [Norman K. Styer]

The gravesite of John Stautzenberger at the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church cemetery near Lovettsville. [Norman K. Styer]

The gravesite of Adam Householder at the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church cemetery near Lovettsville. [Norman K. Styer]

The gravesite of Conrad Roller at the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church cemetery near Lovettsville. [Norman K. Styer]





Lovettsville Mayor Nate Fontaine welcomes visitors during the July 24 Sons of the American Revolution grave marking ceremony at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church near Lovettsville.







Michael Seyler, governor of the Virginia Society of The Order of Founders and Patriots of America speaks during the July 24 grave-marking ceremony at the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church near Lovettsville. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

New Jerusalem Lutheran Church historian Michael P. Zapf provides information on the cemetery during the July 24 grave-marking ceremony.

Don Cooper provides the background of Revolutionary War veteran John Axiline during the July 24 grave -marking ceremony at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church near Lovettsville. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

Fred Michel provides the background of Revolutionary War veteran John Stautzenberger during the July 24 grave -marking ceremony at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church near Lovettsville. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

W. Forrest Crain provides the background of Revolutionary War veteran Peter Virts/Wertz during the July 24 grave -marking ceremony at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church near Lovettsville. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

Ed Spannaus provides the background of Revolutionary War veteran Adam Householder during the July 24 grave -marking ceremony at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church near Lovettsville. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

David Huxsoll provides the background of Revolutionary War veteran Conrad Roller during the July 24 grave -marking ceremony at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church near Lovettsville. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

The gravesite of Peter Wirts (Virts) at the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church cemetery near Lovettsville. [Norman K. Styer]

Reenactors perform a musket salute during the July 24 Sons of the American Revolution grave marking ceremony at teh New Jerusalem Lutheran Church cemetery near Lovettsville. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]