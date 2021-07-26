Lovettsville Revolutionary War Veterans Honored at Graveside Ceremony [Photo Gallery/Video]

The gravesites of five Lovettsville-area Revolutionary War veterans received “patriot” markers during a special ceremony Saturday afternoon.
The men are buried at one of Loudoun’s oldest church cemeteries at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, which wasfounded in 1765 in what was then called the “German Settlement.”
The program was organized by Virginia and Maryland chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution and led by David Cook of the Fairfax Resolves.
The markers were placed at the graves of John Axline, John Stautzenberger, Peter Wirtz (Virts), Adam Householder and Conrad Roller. All had moved into northern Loudoun after they or their ancestors immigrated to the colonies from Europe, arriving at the port in Philadelphia.
The program was the first of a number of events planned to eventually honor as many as 15 or more men who rendered military or other service in support of the American Revolution and who are buried at the cemetery.In addition to biographical presentations of the five veterans, the program included remarks from representatives of several area SAR chapters, a welcome from Mayor Nate Fontaine, the display of more than two dozen memorial wreaths, the singing of “God Bless America” and a musket salute.