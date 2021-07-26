Redistricting Commission Holds Northern Virginia Hearing on Tuesday

The VirginiaRedistricting Commissionwill hold an in-person public hearing for the Northern Virginia Region tomorrow at George Mason University in Fairfax.

The session will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 at Dewberry Hall inside the Johnson Center on the GMU campus. The session is to receive public comment relating to the drawing of state and congressional legislative districts in Northern Virginia.

The commission was created following a voter referendum. It is comprised of eight citizen members and eight members of the General Assembly. None are from Loudoun County.

Participants for Tuesday’s hearing may register to speak upon arrival and will be heard in order of registration. Registration will be open on site between 3 and 5 p.m. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Participation guidelines and additional information on accessing the hearing is available on the commission’s website at virginiaredistricting.org.

The hearing is one of eight being held around the commonwealth this summer in advance of the commission’s receipt of Census data and the drawing of proposed redistricting maps.

Comments on the map-drawing process and defining communities of interest are encouraged during the sessions.

Eight additional regional public hearings will be held in September to receive public comment after the commission proposes redistricting maps.

All hearings will be livestreamed and archived on the commission’s website.

Written public comment may be submitted to varedist@dls.virginia.gov and will be posted on the commission’s website in full.

For updates and additional information, go tovirginiaredistricting.org.