Leesburg Man to Serve 3 Years in Death of Housemate

Joseph E. Lucio, the Leesburg man who pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of his housemate, will serve 3 years in prison.

Lucio was sentenced in Loudoun County Circuit Court on July 26 to 10 years in prison, with seven years suspended, followed by three years of supervised probation and 120 hours of community service.

The incident happened April 7, 2020. At about 4 a.m. that day, Leesburg Police officers were called to a home in the Fox Chapel neighborhood off Fort Evans Road SE for a report of a man in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, the officers found Joel Rodriguez-Quezada, 48, with apparent trauma to his face and head. He died at the scene.

Detectives determined Lucio, then 20, and Rodriguez-Quezada were involved in a physical altercation that night. According to the April 2020 complaint, Lucio admitted to punching Rodriguez-Quezada in the face “several times” and biting his ear before leaving him lying on the living room floor and going to bed.

Lucio was initially charged with first-degree murder, which carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison, but county prosecutors in October agreed to reduce that charge to second-degree murder, which carries a punishment of five to 40 years in prison.

Lucio has been held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center since April last year.