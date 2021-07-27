Loudoun County Fair Opens Wednesday

The 2021 Loudoun County Fair opens July 28 for a five-day run.

The event features agricultural exhibits, 4H competitions, carnival games and rides, and a host of special events—including bicycle stunt riders, concerts, two nights of rodeo and a demolition derby.

Advance tickets are available online at tickets.loudouncountyfair.com. The cost is $12 per day or $35 for a weekly pass for adults and $5/$12 for kids. Tickets purchased at the gate will cost $15/$40 for adults and $5/$15 for kids. There also is a one-time $5 parking fee. Admission to the carnival area requires another admission ticket.

The fair runs noon to 10 p.m. July 28-July 30; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 31; and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1.

The winner of this year’s Kiss-A-Pig contest will be announced at 6 p.m. July 31 in the outdoor arena just before the demolition derby. The livestock auction will be held starting at 6 p.m. July 30 in the show barn and via livestream.

This year’s fair is dedicated to Kim and Rodney Monroe, who have supported the fair and 4H programs for more than two decades.

See the full schedule of events atloudouncountyfair.com.