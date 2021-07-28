Alice B. Grigsby, 1930-2021

Alice B. Grigsby, age 91, of Herndon, Virginia, and formerly of Loudoun County, Virginia, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2021 at Reston Hospital.

She was born on May 4, 1930 to the late Dorothy Scott.

Those left to cherish Alice’s memory are her loving son, Gallin L. Murray of Centreville, VA, 12 grandchildren: Keisha, Cherise, Marques, Gaeson, Joshua, Megan, Vidal, Terrance, Clarisse, Kenneth, Brittany, and Lee Andrew. Three sisters, Charlotte Coates (Chester) of Silver Spring, MD, Barbara Turner of Winchester, VA and Claudia J. Bush of Herndon, VA, one brother, Richard Scott (Vanessa) of Herndon, VA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She also leaves her closest friend for life, Jesse Thomas, and her children.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at Lyles Funeral Chapel, 630 South 20th Street, Purcellville, VA 20132.

Interment:Rock Hill Cemetery, Round Hill, VA

Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, serving Northern Virginia & surrounding areas, Eric S. Lyles, Director, Lic. VA, MD, DC 1800-388-1913