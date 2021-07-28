Leesburg Town Attorney Receives 3% Raise

Almost a year into his tenure in Leesburg, Town Attorney Christopher Spera has received a vote of confidence from the Town Council.

On Tuesday night, the council unanimously approved a 3% pay raise for Spera as part of its consent agenda.

The town attorney is one of two positions, along with the town manager, that serve at the pleasure of the Town Council, which means the council has the sole authority to hire or terminate them. Typically both the town manager and town attorney have annual performance evaluations conducted in closed session by the council.

The 3% pay increase is effective Aug. 17, his official one-year work anniversary with the town government, and will bump Spera’s annual salary to $190,550.