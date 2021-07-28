Sterling Man Charged with Taking Photos in Mall Bathroom

Following a two-month investigation, the Sheriff’s Office has charged Alexander R. Mobasser, 21, of Sterling with unlawful filming in connection with an incident reported in a bathroom at the Dulles Town Center mall.

The report of a man shooting photos under the stall wall of a ladies’ bathroom at the mall was made just before 6:30 p.m. May 25. The incident occurred in the bathroom outside the Macy’s store. Mall security officers were notified and they contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

At the time, the suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a heavy build, wearing a blue-grey hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and round-toe leather boots.

Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to identify the man andMobasser turned himself in to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.He was released on an unsecured bond.

He is scheduled for an Oct. 5 trial in Loudoun County District Court.