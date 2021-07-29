2021 Loudoun’s Favorites Results

Again this year, Loudoun Now asked readers to share their recommendations about their favorite places, people and businesses.

Nearly 3,300 names were submitted as nominations in the poll’s more than 200 categories, with each person, place or business held up as a piece of the community that makes Loudoun County a special place to live and work. Nearly 150,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s winners.

What’s the best place to take a date? This year, the readers recommended the Lightfoot Restaurant in Leesburg.

Readers go to King Street Coffee for their java and Fire Works for their favorite pizza.

Stone Tower near Leesburg and Bear Chase Brewery on Loudoun’s western boundary continue to rank as the favorite craft beverage destinations.

And it should come as no surprise to county residents that nearly 60 Loudoun-based nonprofits were nominated for recognition of their community service.

Inside, you’ll find the readers’ recommendations for every style of dinning, services from pet sitting to plumbing, and the professionals to call when in need of legal or financial advice—virtually every element of life in Loudoun.